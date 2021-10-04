Monday, 4 October 2021, 08:17



The Alcalde Campoy Camacho Cultural Center will host until October 15 the exhibition ‘Cieza, ephemeral symmetries’, made up of 24 photographs taken on rainy days by the Ciezano Juan Fernández Saorín. The exhibition revolves around the reflections of the urban landscape in the water and in the snapshots you can see the silhouettes of the most unique buildings in Cieza and their natural surroundings. In the photo, the Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos, (in the foreground) together with the Councilor for Culture of Cieza, Concepción Villa, and Fernández Saorín.