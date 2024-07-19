Landscape | The government is required to take action because of the collapsed image of the country – the government parties commented

Landscape|The representative of Basic Finns in the Working Life and Equality Committee disagrees with the role of discussion culture in the decline of Finland’s esteem.

Parliamentary board members of the Working Life and Equality Committee Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook) and Anders Norrback (r) are concerned about the effects of the recent discussion climate on Finland’s landscape.

“I am concerned about the escalating discussion atmosphere. For example, the work that is done against discrimination and for equality is also important from this point of view,” says Sirén.

“It is a question of eternity how the culture of discussion could be improved and how these issues could be promoted. This is a pan-European challenge,” says Norrback.

Annually task Expat Insider -according to the survey, foreign employees do not value Finland as highly as before. Last year, Finland was ranked 16th in the comparison, now it is ranked 51st. There are a total of 53 countries in the comparison. Only Turkey and Kuwait remained behind Finland.

Chairman of the Finnish startup community Riikka Pakarinen found the results worrying and urged Petteri Orpon (kok) the government to wake up to the change and take action to change the situation.

In Finland, according to the comparison, the receptivity of the local society, the quality of working life and the livelihood were felt to be particularly weak when, for example, housing costs are taken into account. According to Pakarinen’s assessment, the situation is also affected by the negative discussion atmosphere towards immigrants that has grown over the past year.

Basic Finns representative in the Working Life and Equality Committee Miko Bergbom disagrees with Norrback, Sirén and Pakarinen about the role of discussion culture.

“The Rkp can practice a better discussion culture if they think that is the reason for this. I personally think that the reason is more in taxation and whether there is such a business here that people want to come here to work,” says Bergbom.

“Certainly, the opposition in particular wants to emphasize this, but I don’t believe in it at all,” says Bergbom, referring to the debate culture.

In his opinion, based on one survey, it would not be worthwhile to “drive into panic” and start making panic solutions.

of Norrback and according to Bergbom, for example, the difficult economic situation can also be one of the reasons why employees value Finland less now.

“It smells like the rising cost of living and inflation are also affecting people arriving in the country. Finland also has no climatic advantages, as it basically has a rather cold climate and high taxation. These are not very attractive things,” says Bergbom.

“For example, from the point of view of experts entering the business world, they may choose to go to a certain country based on how easy it is.”

Bergbom is also surprised by the results of the survey. In the results, Panama, Mexico and Indonesia were considered the best destination countries. Among the ten worst were not only Finland but also Norway and Germany.

“Personally, I don’t see Mexico so much as a competing society with Finland, but more so with Norway, for example.”

The coalition Sirén says that the government’s big goal is to change the operating environment of the market in such a way that growth increases. According to him, it has a lot to do with how people who immigrate to Finland for work experience Finland.

“Much depends on what kind of message is conveyed abroad. We would also have a lot of positive things to say,” he reflects.

“The number of work- and study-based immigrants has increased, it’s a positive trend.”

According to Sirén, the government’s anti-racism and anti-discrimination programs are ways to influence the heated debate atmosphere.

of Norrback according to, in addition to the general discussion culture, the media’s way of reporting on negative topics can affect how people who come to Finland from other places are talked about and how they are treated.

“The media reads about ten disasters at once. Successful things should be taken into account more. This discussion also started with talk of collapse.”

However, Norrback admits that the government and politicians have a special responsibility for the situation to improve.

“Politicians are in a special position in how to discuss issues and bring them up. For example, what do we call problems and what do we call opportunities.”

Norrback is himself from Närpiö, which operates largely with the help of foreign workers. He has not noticed, for example, that the number of employees has particularly decreased.

On the other hand, he also thinks that it would be good to look at the management style of different employers and pay attention to it.

“It seems that employees are sometimes given more sticks than carrots,” Norrback reflects.