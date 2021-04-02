In recent weeks, students from the gardening employment workshops have carried out the landscape restoration and maintenance work on the monumental complex of Mount Calvario. The students have pruned the olive grove and the rest of the vegetal elements of the garden environment, they have planted new specimens of cypress and myrtle, among other species, and they have restored the hedges. The City Council has completed the intervention with the improvement of the lighting of the chapels of El Calvario and the entire environment, explained the mayor, Diego José Mateos, who, together with the mayor of Local Development, supervised the result of the works.

The Consistory has also made improvements in the accesses to Calvary in the district of Coy. In this case, the action of the students of the employment and training workshops has consisted of clearing, cleaning and removing all the brush from the path that leads from the town church to the chapel located on a hill.

The roof of the hermitage has also been restored and the wooden railings used by the neighbors for the traditional recitation of the Stations of the Cross have been repaired.