Emergencies Ministry: Fire on 50 hectares localized in Voronezh Region

A landscape fire has occurred in the village of Yamnoye in the Voronezh Region. This was reported by the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry Directorate in Telegram.

The fire has been localized over an area of ​​about 50 hectares. A joint firefighting group of 190 people and 57 units of equipment has been brought in to extinguish the fire. “At dawn, the Russian Emergencies Ministry began using its aviation – a Mi-8 helicopter and an Il-76 aircraft with water drainage devices,” the department noted.

On the evening of September 14, it was reported that due to strong winds, the fire spread to private homes. According to preliminary data, three buildings were damaged.

