Landscape | Finland’s appreciation plunged in the eyes of foreign experts – “The collapse is already absurd”

Finland fell from 16th place to 51st place in one year.

Finland status has collapsed in the eyes of the international workforce. This is clear from the annual survey, which finds out how foreign employees, i.e. expats, experience the country where they have moved to work.

Internationals–in the making of the network In the Expat Insider 2024 survey we examine the views of foreigners regarding, among other things, the quality of life, working conditions, the general standard of living and the ease of settling into society.

Even last year, Finland was in 16th place in the comparison of 53 countries, now the ranking has fallen to 51st place. Only two countries, Turkey and Kuwait, remained behind Finland.

Panama took the top spot, Mexico was in second place and Indonesia was third. In Finland, the receptivity of the local society, the quality of working life and livelihood were perceived as particularly weak when, for example, housing costs are taken into account.

Finnish Startup community managing director Riikka Pakarinen according to the situation is already alarming.

“When we are in 51st place and only two countries behind, the collapse is already unbelievable.”

“Especially when we need labor and experts.”

Pakarinen says that the previous government already outlined that Finland needs 50,000 skilled people to work from abroad. These experts typically mean professionals in various fields who earn more than 3,500 euros per month.

“They bring the greatest benefit to Finland. In the bigger picture, of course, Finland needs workers regardless of the field.”

Pakarinen with Petteri Orpon (kok) the government should wake up to the change and take rescue measures.

“In the budget campaign, a clear presentation of corrective actions should be made, and you need to know how to communicate it.”

According to Pakarinen’s assessment, the basis of expats’ rejection of Finland has been the growth of a discussion atmosphere with a negative attitude towards immigrants over the past year.

“Let’s think that we are a nation with a negative attitude towards immigration.”

Orpo’s board started its work on June 20, 2023.

Multi According to Pakarinen, the tightening of immigration implemented by Orpo’s government does not always directly affect the opportunities for skilled workers to come to work in Finland, “but the atmosphere has changed”.

Finland’s negative attitude towards immigrants is also reflected in how attractive a country employees find Finland to be.

Pakarinen insists that the basic Finns in the government should also wake up to the seriousness of the situation.

“One should be able to distinguish situations where people come here on the wrong grounds from the general situation where the majority of newcomers want to work for the benefit of this society.”

“Now the child goes with the washing water.”

Pakarinen reminds that in several other previous studies, Finland has been at the top of the countries in terms of attractiveness.

“The landscape has been good.”

Particularly Pakarinen considers the law change pushed by basic Finns to be decided by the parliament in the autumn, according to which an unemployed immigrant would be removed from the country if he does not find a new job within three months, as harmful. In the government’s bill, that deadline has been increased to six months for those with special skills.

“In many employment contracts, the waiting periods, during which you are not allowed to start a new job, are already longer.”

So many specialists will already be forced to leave Finland due to employment contract reasons if the law is approved.

Pakarinen reminds that, for example, in technology companies, the loss of even one expert can be expensive.

“For example, one in Supercell behind the success of the game that generated billions of euros can only be a core set of five factors.”

The startup community hopes, among other things, that the government would give the employee coming to Finland, in addition to a work permit and a bank account, a clear promise about the spouse’s employment and the child’s school place.

Expat Insider 2024 -in the study, Finland’s collapse is interpreted by assessing that Finland’s digital ability cannot replace the professional, economic and social obstacles in our country.

Although Finland is eighth in the environment and climate category and sixth in digital, economic and social difficulties put Finland at the bottom of the comparison.

Only Finland was ranked 26th in the category measuring quality of life.

It takes into account traffic, environment and climate, leisure time, healthcare and safety.

In this category too, Finland has experienced quite a drop in the eyes of expats in the past year.

Just a year ago, Finland was ranked third in the quality of life comparison.

Internationals according to the survey for expats was conducted within the community, in the organization’s newsletter and on social media platforms. Non-Internations members were also allowed to answer the survey, says the organization.

Expats who are already retired as well as those who are working or looking for work abroad could take part in the survey.

The share of pensioners can partly explain the popularity of countries with low taxation and low living costs in the survey.

12,543 respondents took part in the survey, Internations says. They represented 175 nationalities and lived in 174 countries. In order for the countries to be compared, it was necessary that at least 50 respondents had commented on the country in question.

This year, 53 countries fulfilled that obligation. “In most cases, the number of samples was more than 75”, says Internations on its website.

Due to the online survey and the small sample size per country, it is not worth drawing major country-specific conclusions from the survey, other than the fact that the change from last year seems significant.

