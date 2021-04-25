At the foot of Cabo Cope, last Sunday, a passage from ‘Crematorio’ came to my mind, the masterpiece of the writer Rafael Chirbes: «The light from here is not even the light of the burned photograph that you find to the south, rather African light; nor that excessively cold, European, that there is from the Ebro up ». We live in the perfect parallel, as he said in his novel. There is no better sunlight than that which bathes the territory between parallel 40, which crosses the north of the Valencian Community, and 37, which crosses the south of the Region of Murcia. Nor do I know of anyone who has described with greater realism and literary talent the deterioration of that lost paradise, in large part due to the radical transformation of the Levantine coast due to unbridled urbanism, real estate speculation and political corruption. Not everything is ruined. There is Cabo Cope and its navy, although the threat is always lurking. Together with all the European regulations for environmental protection, one of the formulas to save the wreck, in the Mar Menor and in other parts of our Region, would be to apply the ethics of the landscape, a concept that Chirbes introduced in his novel and that has taken consistency in recent years for the management of the entire territory, not only that which presents notable natural attributes, such as the one visible at ground level in Calblanque or from the heights in Castillitos (Cartagena) or in Mount Arabí (Yecla ), to name a few examples.

Through human intervention, the landscape is a social construction that gives identity to the communities that have shaped it throughout history. The vineyards of Jumilla, the rice fields of Calasparra, the orchard of Murcia or the almond groves of Tallante in Campo de Cartagena are social and cultural resources that unite and project values ​​and identity. That is why the landscape is a common good that must be defended as a collective right. To this end, the European Landscape Convention, signed in Florence twenty-one years ago and ratified by Spain seven later, was born.

To the traditional threats of the last decades, there is now a no less problem derived from the paradox of photovoltaic energy: essential for sustainable development and the abandonment of fossil fuels, but a great consumer of territory where to locate the solar panels, wrote this week our colleague Miguel Ángel Ruiz. Such is the number of projects that reach the Ministry of Development, and the landscaping problems they pose, that it has been decided to regulate the integration of these plants in their environment before authorization. This week, for example, the residents of the Muleña district of Yéchar have expressed their opposition to two photovoltaic macro plants that in practice would surround the urban nucleus where 400 people live with solar panels. These problems are multiplying in many municipalities in the Northwest and the Altiplano, where in recent years they have also seen a gradual change in their landscapes due to the transfer of many crops that were never traditional in those regions.

Science tells us that it is not people per se who cause a destructive dynamic of ecosystems, but rather the unsustainable exploitation of their resources. Since the 1960s, conservationists have believed that the best way to save biodiversity in areas with the greatest natural value is to shield it from human influence. But that dogma is being questioned from those same ranks, they point out in the journal ‘Science’, following a study published this week by the US Academy of Sciences. That research shows how many areas of the planet are still hot spots of biodiversity because for millennia humans contributed to maintaining it with sustainable practices. 12,000 years ago, when there were still mammoths, only a quarter of the planet was virgin since humans had already spread throughout the rest, occupying lands that are still considered wild and intact today (19% of the total). This indicates that some indigenous populations, certainly not all, were better managers of nature than us, responsible for very profound changes with intensive agriculture, deforestation, large-scale mining and urban planning.

We are now on the threshold of other profound changes thanks to the European green pact from which the Climate Law adopted by the EU was born, a great regulatory framework that will change many aspects of our lives immediately. Under this umbrella there will be opportunities for economic models of sustainable growth for places of high natural value, such as the protected area of ​​the Sierra de la Muela, Cabo Tiñoso and Monte Roldán, which aspires to be a Regional Park. It is curious that one of his first stumbles is the opposition of Costas to one of the viewpoints provided by the regional administration in the Portús area, as we have this week. Few landscapes are as beautiful in the Region as those that can be seen from Canteras to Portús, but action in the territory, in addition to ethics and aesthetics, must be guided by what environmental laws dictate and their application with common sense. Surely that way we can advance in the production of clean energies, the protection of the territory and the enjoyment of the landscape.