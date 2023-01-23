Home page politics

“I wish I didn’t have to wait another day for tanks to be delivered”: Gabrielius Landsbergis (archive photo). © Carsten Koall/dpa

Why isn’t Germany supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine? At a meeting of EU foreign ministers, there is little understanding for the federal government. One participant in particular finds clear words.

Brussels – At a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, several EU countries expressed their displeasure with Germany’s reluctance to supply tanks to Ukraine. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also indirectly accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of being afraid of bringing Russia to the brink of defeat in Ukraine.

“I think the most important thing we need to discuss is fear,” Landsbergis said in Brussels. “We must overcome the fear of defeating Russia – when it comes to additional sanctions, when it comes to additional military aid to Ukraine. What is stopping us is the fear of what will happen if Russia loses this war.”

When asked whether he feared nuclear war, Landsbergis said: “If we don’t prepare for Russia to lose the war, then we’re not serious about helping Ukraine win.” Russia must lose this war.

If you accept this, all other questions could be answered much more easily, explained Landsbergis. “Then we can supply all the weapons that Ukraine needs, and we can sanction Russia in ways that hinder its ability to wage war, and then we can help Ukraine actually retake all the territory.”

Regarding the question of tank deliveries, Landsbergis said: “I wish I didn’t have to wait another day for tanks to be delivered.” Unfortunately, you have to wait longer. He hopes that the current debate will be fruitful.

“Being big comes with a lot of responsibility”

Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said of Germany’s role: “Being big also comes with a lot of responsibility. But at this point I believe that there are no good arguments why main battle tanks and anti-aircraft systems cannot be provided.” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto criticized the fact that this topic had been discussed for a long time. “It is important that Ukraine gets the material it needs right now,” he said. Finland is ready to participate in a Leopard 2 tank supply package.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: “We will have to act very quickly.” The fact that Germany is the largest EU partner also creates a special responsibility.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was more understanding. “We know (…) that every serious decision has always taken time,” said Asselborn. He is confident that in the end you will end up where you have to end up. It is important that Ukraine can defend itself when the Russians launch a spring attack.

According to Asselborn, a fleet of 300 Leopard tanks is needed. It is not possible to put them together from different models from the USA, Great Britain and France, he explained. dpa