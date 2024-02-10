IIn Landsberg, Bavaria, a right-wing extremist incident overshadowed the traditional “Gaudiwurm” carnival parade on so-called “Lumpigen Thursday”. As several media outlets consistently reported, several participants chanted the slogan “Foreigners out” from the Hohenfurch rural youth parade van. The slogan was accompanied by the song “L'amour toujours” by Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino.

As the Augsburger Allgemeine reported that the Landsberg police are already investigating. An eyewitness filed a complaint. According to information from Munich Mercury The head of the Landsberg police station, Thomas Rauscher, “starts from the initial suspicion of incitement to hatred”. We will consult with the Fürstenfeldbruck criminal police and inform the public prosecutor accordingly.

As Merkur further reports, numerous participants in the carnival parade reacted with horror to the racist slogans. The local carnival club probably only found out about the incident on Friday through a video. “And we strongly condemn this,” the Bavarian newspaper quoted the chairman of the Landsberg Carnival Association, Licaria Thomas Bihler, also a member of the Elferrat. This is “not a stupid boy prank” and will not be tolerated. The club and also the Elferrat called for an active stand against racism and told the Merkur: “We stand by our fellow foreign citizens,” many of whom were committed to carnival.

The incident was also criticized by Moritz Taufratshofer, the board member of the rural youth in Hohenfurch: “I sincerely apologize on behalf of the rural youth.” Something like that is absolutely not tolerable: “None of those on the car want something like that. None of us in the club are xenophobic: that’s not us, that’s not the club.”







Meanwhile, Rauscher emphasized to the media that it must be ensured that such an incident does not happen again. “We also want to address the club and send a warning to organizers where the Hohenfurchers are still taking part. Something like this simply shouldn’t happen.”