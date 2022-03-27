The historic American ex-soccer player, landon donovanis well remembered by the Mexican fans, given the rivalry he had with the Mexican team during his time as leader and captain of the Stars and Stripes team.
Currently, ‘Captain America’ is a strategist for the San Diego Loyal of the United Soccer League (Second Division of the United States), where he has the team in fourth place in the Western Conference. The American announced his retirement from the courts in 2019, with the Liga MX Leon being his last professional team, starting his career as a coach in 2020.
A video circulated on social networks in which the former soccer player expressed his desire to be a Club América coach when questioned about his future, which immediately caught the attention of Mexican fans, especially Azulcremas followers.
Obviously, the North American coach would like to have the projection and accolade of being coach of Club América in his emerging career on the bench, but he is still too ‘green’ to have a responsibility of this magnitude.
And it is that, in addition, he has not even been able to lead in the First Division of his country and he hardly has to start for Second Division clubs or lower divisions to gain experience on the bench.
At the end of his career as a footballer, Mexico opened the doors for him to return from retirement and finally live his last experience in Mexican football, but on this occasion, given the delicate situation that the Coapa team is going through, the board did not I wouldn’t be able to give it a try, not even for the marketing they would receive.
For this reason, the option of landon donovan At present, it is not a credible or viable possibility for the azulcrema institution and even less so because of the current situation in which they are living.
