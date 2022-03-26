Landon Donovan is the best soccer player in the history of the United States National Team. At club level, the soccer player from Ontario, California, showed the best version of himself with LA Galaxy and tried his luck in Europe, without much success, with Bayer Leverkusen, Everton and Bayern Munich. At the beginning of 2017, the soccer player announced his retirement from professional soccer, but a year later he returned to the fields after accepting an offer from León to play in Liga MX.
For many years, Donovan was the favorite villain for fans of the Mexican National Team. The American attacker always excelled in the Concacaf Classic and put the Tri players in trouble. The ties between the former player and Mexican soccer are not limited to those memorable duels at the national team level and his brief and lackluster stint at La Fiera.
In an interview conducted in 2020, Landon mentioned that he had the opportunity to reach the azulcrema team ten years before, but that he opted to go play for Everton in the Premier League. “It almost happened, it almost happened. In 2010 I had two options, go to Everton or Americathey offered the same, but in the end I decided it would be better to go to England,” the footballer revealed at the time.
Prior to the duel between Mexico and the United States, held last Thursday, March 24 at the Azteca Stadium, communicator Jorge ‘Burro’ Van Rankin briefly interviewed Donovan and asked him about his future as technical director.
The ‘Donkey’ questioned the 40-year-old former soccer player where his future as a strategist will be and the American, without letting him finish the question, answered “at Club América.” In this way, Donovan would have applied to take the reins of the Eagles for the next tournament, after Fernando Ortiz’s internship.
Currently the number one candidate to keep this position is Nicolás Larcamón, still coach of Puebla, however, Donovan could be an option in case this option falls.
