An indomitable Lando Norris He shone on the Zanvoort circuit track and conquered the Netherlands Grand Prix to make a statement in the championship Formula 1 World Championship and reopen the fight for the crown.

The British of McLaren He recovered from his bad start and crushed his rivals on the asphalt with an extraordinary performance. Norris had a mature race, cutting short the Dutchman’s three-year hegemony Max Verstappen, and puts a lot of pressure on Red Bull and the three-time world champion.

News in development…