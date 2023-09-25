Toto Wolff isn’t going to like it, but we’re going to talk about Wikipedia statistics anyway.

Lando Norris can look back on the past weekend with great satisfaction. He will undoubtedly have been happier with his second place than Max Verstappen with his victory. Yet this great result from Lando has ensured that he now has an unwanted record.

Unlike Toto Wolff, we like a nice bit of Wikipedia statistics from time to time, and we have another one. Lando Norris is now the driver who has scored the most points (543) without winning. A dubious honor.

You are now of course very curious to know who was at the top of this list until Sunday. That was none other than The Hulk, who has 530 points to his name without a win. Hulkenberg incidentally, he needed many more races to collect these points, namely 197. Lando Norris has ‘only’ 98 races to his name.

We also find the top 5 of this list of ‘just not’ drivers Romain Grosjean, Nick Heidfeld and Lance Stroll. The fact that there are mainly recent drivers in the list is of course no coincidence, because many more points have been awarded since 2010.

That makes it all the more impressive that Nick Heidfeld is so high on this list. The vast majority of his career took place before 2010. In his 11 seasons in Formula 1, he has managed to collect 259 points, without ever reaching the top step of the podium.

Nick Heidfeld has been on the podium thirteen times, but every time it was a second or third place. That is a record he does hold: most podiums without a win. Lando Norris is also well on his way to taking that record: he already has ten podiums to his name.

