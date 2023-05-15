He had to wait a year and a half for it, but Lando Norris is now handed over the keys to his custom McLaren.

As a Formula 1 driver you are not only a driver, but also the signboard of your team. In the case of a factory team, you are also the signboard of a car brand. That’s why Charles Leclerc drives a Ferrari 488 Pista, Fernando Alonso drives an Aston Martin DBX 707 and Max Verstappen drives a Honda Acura NSX. Or at least he has one.

Lando Norris has now also received a new ‘company car’. We don’t know if he got it for free, but he probably didn’t pay full price for it. It is a car that he has been able to put together entirely to his own taste.

The car in question is a McLaren 765LT Spider, which will be built in a limited edition of 765 units. McLaren has therefore reserved one of them for their 23-year-old British star driver.

There is little to criticize about the taste of Lando Norris, because the car is beautifully executed in blue carbon. Undoubtedly a very expensive MSO option, but money is of course no object. The blue is also reflected in the interior and is accompanied by yellow accents, inspired by the colors of Lando’s helmet.

Lando Norris is a modest young man, so he didn’t have to put his initials all over the car. The Lando Norris logo is subtly visible only on the headrest. We do see four mysterious stripes in various places. This is a creative reference to Lando Norris’ race number, which is – indeed – 4.

The question is whether an F1 driver is still impressed by a road car, but the 765LT Spider is in any case bloody fast. This convertible goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 330 km/h. It will almost feel like work for Lando.

