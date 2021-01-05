Lando norris and Mclaren have announced that the British pilot has tested positive for coronavirus during his stay in Dubai, place where you spend your vacations. “Yesterday I lost my senses of taste and smell and immediately isolated myself and took a test. The test came back positive. I have informed all the people who were in contact with me ”, Norris published on his social networks.

McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 practiced yesterday in Dubai where he is currently spending his holidays in preparation for his training camp. Following local guidelines, you will be in isolation at the hotel for a period of 14 days. Currently he feels well and does not report any other symptoms, ”the team explained in a statement.

With Norris positive, there are now four drivers on the grid who have reported positive tests for coronavirus: Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton were forced to miss races in 2020 because of their positives, as established by the anti-COVID-19 protocol that marked the F1.