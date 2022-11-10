Lando Norris may have contracted food poisoning in Brazil. Nyck de Vries is ready to replace him

We still have two races to go and then this season will be over. We wanted to say ‘Knots gek’ at first, but that was not so bad. Unless your name is Nyck de Vries, then it was indeed a crazy season.

You should be able to fill in for a mediocre team like Williams and then immediately drive into the points during your debut. That feat immediately earned him a seat for next year, he will start working at Alpha Tauri.

Nyck de Vries replaces Lando Norris?

But it now seems that Nyck de Vries can step in one more time. In a McLaren this time, he hadn’t had one yet. Lando Norris has contracted food poisoning and may not be there tomorrow.

De Vries is the only replacement in the group that is present and so it could happen that he will now also drive a bit in the McLaren after the Mercedes, the Aston Martin and the Williams. Still always useful in terms of information that he can take with him to the next season.

Maarrrrrr, we bless you here as a hopeful Formula 1 fan. Don’t hope for it too much. It is now only Thursday and there is a very good chance that Lando will be better tomorrow and will therefore drive. Which is a shame, because it would have been nice to see how Nyck had done in that car.

But hey, a little chance of action is still better than no chance, right?

So go Lando, throw it all out one more time!

