The British Lando Norris (McLaren) took this Sunday with the victory in the Australia Grand Prix, first of the World Formula 1 championship in 2025, a race in which the rain was the great protagonist. The rider of the ‘Papaya’ squad will be accompanied on the podium by the current world champion, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), and the British George Russell (Mercedes), second and third of the classification, respectively.

Black day for the two Spaniards of the grill: Carlos Sainz (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) were forced to abandon after suffering two accidents in the first and thirty -fourth return.

The McLaren pilot, Lando Norris of Great Britain, is excited after winning the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Albert Park, in Melbourne Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / Ap-LaPressse

All eyes were put in the debut of the seven -time world champion Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, the most laureate team in history: the British came out 8th after a disappointing classification and not only failed to improve that position but ended two behind.

The Thai Alexander Albon (Williams, 4th), the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes, 5th), the Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin, 6th), the German Nico Hülkenberg (Kick Sauber, 7th), the Monegasco Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, 8th) and the Australian Oscar Oscar Oscar Oscar Piastri (McLaren, 9).



Max Verstappen, second classified, of Red Bull Racing; British Lando Norris pilot, first classified, from McLaren, and British pilot George Russell, third classified by Mercedes SAEED KHAN / AFP

Likewise, there were up to 6 abandonments: the first, that of Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), during the very form of formation. And, during the race, those of the Australian Jack Doohan (Alpine), the aforementioned Sainz and Alonso, the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) and the Neozyre Liam Lawson (Red Bull).

The day was marked by the heavy rains that fell on Melbourne before the race: although rainfall gave truce minutes before starting, the track began wet, with slippery lines and reduced visibility conditions in the Albert Park circuit, 5,278 meters and with 14 curves.





Read too

Marc Batalla

Melbourne’s appointment was the first of the World Formula 1 championship in 2025, and preceded the China Grand Prix, the first competition with the FINT format of the year, which will be held between March 21 and 23 in Shanghai.