A juicy rumor: Lando Norris is said to have been in talks with Red Bull to become Max’s teammate.

The question remains whether Red Bull Sergio Perez really late to go after this season, but with the current state of affairs regarding the Mexican driver, Red Bull could at least use a plan B. The second Red Bullchair since Max Verstappen Being the wonder boy of the team is a difficult position to be in as a driver. Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon proved that the pressure to perform is immense and Checo now also seems to be succumbing to the increasing pressure of ‘perform or you’re out’. We don’t want to downplay Verstappen’s driving skills, but a Red Bull driver simply drives the fastest car on the grid in these years.

Second driver

Good. “Suppose that.” In this case, Sergio is really on the kicker. Then Red Bull will have to look for a new second driver. Normally there is fishing in the AlphaTauri pond and you can choose between young and somewhat experienced (Tsunoda) or very experienced and hopefully making a comeback (Ricciardo). Also very little experience and a nice ‘rookie with potential’ is possible with a Liam Lawson. Ideally, you want someone who has been proving for a while that he is really fast, is young enough to keep up for a while and with the fastest car in the field has a chance of winning many points or even a championship with Red Bull. For that you have to look at other teams.

Norris at Red Bull

For example, someone who fits this picture perfectly is Lando Norris. The McLaren driver has been around for a few years now and has had his ups and downs, but in general he always knows how to get exactly the right out of his McLaren. Especially now that McLaren has a competitive car, Norris is doing really great things on the track. Partly thanks to his age and experience, he fits into the picture already described. Is Red Bull interested in this? According to one rumor, yes.

Vague conversations

Disclaimers as always, it’s a rumor, grain of salt, yada yada. We’ll just throw it in the group, or in this case on the website, because it is certainly juicy. He’s from Joe Saward, a sports journalist of great (at least experienced) caliber. He says that there were ‘vague discussions’ about a deal between Red Bull and Norris. The latter is still under contract with McLaren until 2025, but everything is for sale and therefore also a breach of contract to steal him away. Saward says that ‘the discussion was certainly there’, but of course you never know what was discussed.

Turned down

However, there is no deal (yet) and there may never be one. You might think that McLaren doesn’t want to eat the cheese from his bread and butter. But according to Saward, who was informed by another source, it was Lando who said no. Yes, then Lando would have said no to the fastest seat on the grid. You just have to dare, but according to Saward it makes sense. McLaren isn’t a bad place to be at the moment if their performance continues as it is now. At Red Bull you have to keep your promises right away and you always have a Marko-shaped thunder cloud hanging over your head that will fire a lightning bolt at you if you make a costly mistake. You just have to be interested in that.

Anyway, if this rumor is true, we at least know that Lando Norris is fiercely loyal to McLaren and that Red Bull is really looking for another driver, which also makes the rumor that Sergio is being kicked out more juicy. So much for Autoblog Boulevard!

