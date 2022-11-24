Lando Buzzanca hospitalized in Gemelli: his conditions have worsened

The conditions of Lando Buzzanca do not improve. Indeed, according to the complaint of his doctor, the well-known actor was hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome due to a worsening of his health conditions. Fulvio Tomaselli, Buzzanca’s trusted doctor, made it clear that “Buzzanca does not suffer from senile dementia, but “only” from aphasia and a poor physical condition. He doesn’t have a guardian but only a support administrator. He is hospitalized in an excellent structure, where they are treating him. I understand that those inaccurate news are more gluttonous and itchy, but Lando Buzzanca’s mind is intact, unlike his body, ”he wrote on his Facebook account.

The actor has been living in an Rsa for almost a year, by the will of his son Massimiliano. On 8 November 2022, a fall from a wheelchair further worsened the already tragic situation leading to hospitalization at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. However, “he is dramatically lucid,” Tomaselli specified. Buzzanca’s fiancée, Francesca Della Valle and her trusted doctor fight for him to be able to go home permanently, but the family opposes it. As well as opposed to the marriage between the two.

What is Aphasia, Lando Buzzanca’s disease

Aphasia is a degenerative disease that makes the affected person unable to express himself normally. A language disorder, which condemns aphasic people to no longer be able to chat with a friend, read a book or write. Despite being caused by a brain injury, it keeps the intelligence of the individual who suffers perfectly intact. Hence, that “dramatically lucid” used by Tomaselli in reference to Buzzanca’s mental state: confined to a hospital bed, “skeletal, exhausted”.

Aphasic disorders can take many forms. But the feeling reported most is that of not being able to find the “right word”. In other cases, the greatest difficulty is to combine grammatically correct sentences. In still others, however, the words are emitted only as a sound, making it difficult for the listener to understand.

Another star who has been affected by aphasia, like Buzzanca, is Bruce Willis, forced to stop acting after the diagnosis.