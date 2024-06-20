Landmarks | A large blue lump confuses the city’s viewpoint: “This doesn’t make any sense”

Landmarks|The historical landmark has stood at Turku’s vantage point for seven years, veiled under a blue blanket. Now it is finally going to be revealed.

Big blue cottage Turku’s Telakkaranta harbors both mystery and sadness for passers-by.

The seven-meter-high tarpaulin has been standing untouched on the beach for seven years. According to a reader’s tip received by HS, the plastic block is mostly used today as a sight shield when defecating.

The Turku resident has not been impressed by the structure that pokes into the landscape Mariel Rimpelä attention, even if he jogs past it every now and then. Rimpelä says that she doesn’t know what’s under the tarp.

Mariel Rimpelä had no idea what was under the blue tarp.

In Turku the built historic giant engine is finally revealed under the blue tarpaulin. The ship’s engine has been sitting on a piling site at the Turku Shipyard for seven years.

The matter was decided at the Turku city meeting on Wednesday. The urban planning director who met on the spot Timo Hintsanen says that the future of the engine is still uncertain and expensive protective structures are not being procured.

Turku aimed to have the day of revealing the engine by The Tall Ships Races. Large sailing ships and the public arrive at Aurajoki then.

Observation picture of Wärtsilä’s giant engine.

Living in the shipyard Päivi Hirvikangas says that he has been hoping for a change in the landscape for an eternity.

“There is no sense in this. In that form, it could be moved somewhere else,” he says.

Hirvikangas walks past the engine with his dog Hippu several times a day.

Päivi Hirvikangas regrets that the city of Turku has not taken care of the historic ship engine. In the picture, Hirvikanga’s four-month-old dog Hippu is playing tricks.

Rune Söderström moved two years ago to his apartment in Telakkaranta, from the window of which you can see the riverside landscape with tarpaulins.

“It’s ugly,” he laughs.

Söderström is of the opinion that the engine should be on display, because it was originally brought to Turku to be displayed.

I’ve probably run out of enthusiasm or money to present the engine, Rune Söderström thinks.

the engine is a prototype, so it never came to fruition. The engine was built in Turku in 1996. It was tested in laboratories in Vaasa and later in Italy, where it ended up in storage, says Wärtsilä’s engine product design manager Leo Laakso. From storage, the engine traveled back to Turku to be put into a museum in 2017.

The magnitude of the costs surprised the city of Turku. It was not possible to invest in the presentation, but a tarp fell over the engine. Hintsanen previously told HSthat the price estimate of the glass display case previously designed around the engine jumped to close to a million euros.

Laakso says the engine is the largest four-stroke diesel engine in the world. The engine weighs about 240 tons and is 4.4 meters wide, 9 meters long and 7 meters high. According to him, one engine of this quality is enough to move a 170 meter long ship. Laakso says that even today there are ships on the seas with a machine like the prototype.

“The engines are about 25 years old, but the ships using them have not yet ended up in the scrap yard,” says Laakso about the durability of the engines.