Landlords | Housing investment company Sato’s credit rating dropped to junk

The credit rating of the Finnish housing investment company Sato Oyj fell to the junk loan category. Credit rating agency Moody’s decided on the matter on Thursday.

Credit scorer On Thursday, Moody’s lowered the credit rating of housing investment company Sato Oyj to the first of the so-called junk categories, i.e. Ba1.

Finnish Sato owns more than 25,000 apartments in the capital region, Turku and Tampere. Approximately 45,000 Finns live in the company’s apartments.

Sato’s turnover last year was 291.2 million euros, and the operating profit for the financial year was 198.9 million euros.

The company has made a loss in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Moody’s justifies the decision with Sato’s weakened interest coverage ratio, repeated financing difficulties and the weakening of the company’s Swedish majority owner, Fastighets AB Balder.

Balder owns 56.3 percent of Sato.

Other significant owners are the Dutch pension insurance company APG (22.6%), the Employment Insurance Company Elo (12.7%) and the State Pension Fund (4.9%).

Harvest At the end of March, Oyj had approximately EUR 2.9 billion in debt. Debt capital accounted for approximately 54.3 percent of the company’s assets.

Sato’s previous credit rating was Baa3, which is one of Matali’s so-called high credit rating levels.

With the new classification, Sato’s debts are now risky debts.