Et is this one topic that Steffen Greubel is getting very emotional about, even though he is not directly affected by it. The CEO of the wholesaler Metro can then really talk himself into a rage. “People haven’t come to the city centers for a long time because of shopping, if we also lose the restaurants, things will look very bleak,” says Greubel then.

It’s about his concern that more and more restaurants would have to close if they had to charge 19 percent VAT for food on their receipts for their guests again from January. An exception is currently in force, which was issued in the course of the corona pandemic and was also extended until the end of the year due to the strain caused by the Ukraine war. A VAT rate of 7 percent currently also applies to food in restaurants, whereas in Germany it used to only apply to food purchases in shops or the delivery of food. “Many restaurants have razor-thin margins,” says Greubel. The hit the increase because of the otherwise increased costs. That might not be such a problem in big cities like Frankfurt or Berlin, but it’s definitely a problem in smaller towns like Landshut or Görlitz, the Metro boss is convinced.

In a survey, the German hotel and restaurant association Dehoga determined that 12,000 restaurants, snack bars and cafés in Germany were threatened with closure if VAT were to be increased again. The association is fighting particularly offensively for an extension; the online petition he initiated was still far from the signature target of 50,000 on Friday. In fact, the number of restaurants in Germany has fallen in recent years: According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, there were just over 133,000 at the end of March; in 2019 there were almost 165,000. Of course, the restaurants suffered from the restrictions of the corona pandemic, but even since all restrictions have been lifted, there have been numerous burdens: These include the increased energy costs as well as the exploding prices for food. Of course, the increase in the minimum wage will also affect the industry.

The Federal Ministry of Finance fears tax losses

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, an extension of the reduced VAT would mean tax losses for the federal and state governments of 3.4 billion euros. This is not yet on the scale of the general waiver of VAT on staple foods proposed by the CSU, which would cost the state 13.6 billion euros according to Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) – but it is still not insignificant. The November tax estimate will be important for the decision, which is why a decision can only be expected afterwards – within the traffic light there are different ideas about how to deal with VAT. The CDU had recently called for it to be left at 7 percent for gastronomy. So far, however, this has not been included in the draft budget.







Urban Uttenweiler not only studied tax law, but also head of the purchasing and service cooperation for the hotel and catering industry in Germany, HGK. Its purchasing association asked member companies that the inflation-related cost increases had not yet been fully passed on to guests. “It would then be necessary from an economic point of view to pass on a further increase in VAT to the guests, but as a result it would fuel inflation, which it is important to contain,” argues Uttenweiler. According to a Dehoga survey, 95.7 percent of entrepreneurs want to raise their prices, but at the same time are skeptical as to whether they would then still attract enough guests. Metro boss Greubel supports this, but he is concerned that the company will lose customers.

The consequences would be noticeable: The cool and wet weather and the resulting fewer visits to restaurants were also reflected in Metro’s balance sheet in Germany in the past quarter. Sales and the operating result fell, while the group remained below the expectations of the analysts. When the quarterly figures were presented on Friday, Greubel nevertheless saw the wholesaler as on track to achieve its annual targets. The share price was down about 2 percent on Friday.