A landlord who scolds you. That comes in when you’re just taking a shower. Who throws your stuff off the roof terrace. The number of reports of threats and intimidation by landlords has increased in recent years in the student city of Utrecht. “He suddenly started screaming loudly about a fire alarm that had been lost in the kitchen. He called me an asshole.”

