Moving can be extremely stressful. A tenant in Vienna had additional obstacles put in his way by his landlord.

Vienna – In Vienna, Austria, a tenant wanted to change apartments – his landlord made it anything but easy for him. He didn’t want to accept any immigrants as new tenants at any cost.

Racism in Vienna: Landlord rejects immigrants as new tenants

Finding an apartment with a foreign name can be extremely difficult in Germany and Austria. In an experiment by Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), authors wrote around 20,000 inquiries to providers with made-up German and non-German profiles. In the almost 8,000 responses, it was particularly difficult for those looking for accommodation with Turkish or Arabic origins to find an apartment. “Turkish men are discriminated against more than Turkish women.”

A tenant who contacted the editors of. had the same experience today.at entrusted. He did not report on his search for an apartment, but rather the search for a new tenant. As the magazine writes, the landlord told the tenant when he moved out that “we are the best Turks he knows – but he still doesn’t want any people of Turkish origin as new tenants.” The tenant published a later message from the landlord on Instagram. It says that he “previously only spoke about Turkish tenants, but didn’t want to take in Serbs either.” This also happens again and again when looking for an apartment Rip-off on the part of the landlord.

“I don’t want to make things unnecessarily difficult for you” – the landlord only wants to accept Austrians

The apparently xenophobic landlord refused to take in Serbs, “since I also have Croatian and Yugoslavian tenants.” In an attempt to alleviate the situation, he stated that he didn’t want to “make things unnecessarily difficult for you.” Finally, the landlord made it clear what kind of new tenant he was looking for: “I would like to politely ask you to now only look for Austrian new tenants. I hope for your understanding.”

The tenant met with anything but understanding. Under his Instagram post with the landlord’s message, he wrote: “When a landlord tries to politely express his racist attitude and thinks he can get away with it that way.” He is also of the opinion that “people with ‘foreign’ sounding names are on the housing market go through hell.”

The then Federal Minister of Justice Heiko Maas (SPD) said in 2017 that “whether you get an apartment or not should not depend on the name.” A landlord in Germany wanted one resist the admission of refugees – and lost.