The landlord of the “Leopoldauer Alm” fights to preserve the Viennese dialect. © Facebook.com/XXL Restaurant Leopoldauer Alm/Screenshot

A host from Vienna addressed a not entirely serious announcement to German tourists. For this he gets a lot of encouragement online.

Vienna – The Viennese are known to be their own. They are more naysayers than optimists, and they fight bitterly for their dialect. The locals hate it when you imitate him. The Viennese joke, which is characterized by a mixture of sarcasm and humor, is legendary.

Landlord fights for Viennese dialect: “YUMMY sogt Man ned… that’s considered an insult, after that you can shake your head.”

Viennese charm and dialect also play a major role in an announcement by a host from Austria’s capital. The owner of the “Leopoldauer Alm” from Florisdorf, according to oe24.de “The most popular schnitzel restaurant in the district and known throughout Europe from TV shows about XL meat platters,” apparently worried about the Viennese. It doesn’t seem to be doing so badly when it comes to dialects. Many young people in Austria, Bavaria and Switzerland write Whatsapp messages in dialect.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, he rebukes tourists who say “delicious”: “Dear guests from Germany, dear favorite neighbors. Please be careful what you say in the tavern in Vienna if you like the food… DELICIOUS Ma ned… that’s considered an insult to honor, after that it can make your head wobble. See you soon in the Alm.”

Viennese innkeepers do not make a very serious announcement to the “Dear guests from Germany”

He also posted a photo of Mundl Sackbauer, the protagonist of the cult series “A real Viennese doesn’t go under”, who says: “My beer isn’t delicious.” because Schädl wobbles.”

You can read in the comments that the post is not meant to be taken seriously. There the “Leopoldauer Alm” answers oe24.de who wrote an article about it: “And this paper makes a scandalous headline out of our nice and lovely post.”

Discussion about “delicious”: “Finally a host with eggs”

In any case, the users and fans are enthusiastic. “I would like to be a regular there. Finally a landlord with eggs!“, writes one. “If I hear delicious, I could spit,” commented another. Or: “Especially in Bavaria you hear a very often LECKER…. des hoast Guad is Gwen, gschmeckt hots…..and not delicious!!!!”

There is also encouragement from Bavaria. “Yeah! I (a real Munich Kindl) HATE this word!” reads one post. Another user writes: “The Prussians say delicious, not the Bavarians, not the Austrians!” A Franconian goes viral with dialect videos on Instagram. (mt)