Everything is getting more expensive – including the ingredients for a schnitzel. A restaurateur from Vienna grumbles about the inflation, because he only earns one euro for a schnitzel. What’s up with the innkeeper’s bill?

Vienna ‒ A Viennese veal escalope fried golden in butter, with fries, salad and a slice of lemon, plus a beer or a bottle of mineral water. One would prefer to place the order directly with local Viennese restaurateur Sepp Schellhorn. Only that the 55-year-old landlord rages in the media because he would have to charge 28 euros for a schnitzel in order to earn one euro from it. Since the appetite is almost gone again. 28 euros for a schnitzel is not enough? How does the restaurateur come up with that?

Schnitzel for 28 euros? The landlord gets a lot of ridicule for the cost accounting

Schellhorn calculates 18 euros per schnitzel just for the employee costs, reports the Crown newspaper. In addition, there would be nine euros of goods used. And then of course you need at least two eggs for breading. Everyone knows that “who has ever breaded themselves,” says the landlord. If you made ten schnitzel, it might only be eight eggs. On Twitter he then earns a lot of ridicule for his bill of ingredients.

Viennese veal escalope: Nobody talks about the quality – everyone talks about the price

The innkeeper simply can’t believe that people are talking more about the price than about the quality when shopping, he complains in the Crown newspaper. “Everywhere it’s all about what’s cheapest.” He only makes a profit of one euro with his bill. The price increases in the industry are “blatant”. Everything has increased by an average of 15 percent, from lemons to eggs, clarified butter to veal. After all, he cannot pass on the price increases, which also affect energy, rent and staff, to customers one-to-one.

At the TV station pulse24 Schellhorn points out that only three people work on one schnitzel. After all, such a schnitzel has to be breaded, beaten and fried, another employee brings it to the guest and later the plate has to be washed by a third party.

Veal schnitzel: Cooking vegetarian is cheaper

The innkeeper is angry about the reaction of his compatriots. And opens the exchange of blows: “At the next funeral or birthday, the guests should be served at the gas station if it’s cheaper there,” Schellhorn rages. Meanwhile, he advises his cooking colleagues to cook vegetarian. Instead of schnitzel, they should serve stuffed peppers. This is significantly cheaper in production.

In Germany, too, prices for food, energy and rent are still rising. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the prices for services in the restaurant industry also climbed. In January of this year, inflation was around eleven percent. This summer is already looming the most expensive beer garden summer ever to become.