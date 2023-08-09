Big Bazar is in trouble: A landlord of one of the company’s properties has filed for bankruptcy for the bargain chain due to rent arrears. Director Joost Konings of the collection agency Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam confirms this to the ANP news agency after reporting by RTL. Konings has filed a petition for bankruptcy with the court on behalf of the lessor.

According to ANP, Big Bazar still has to pay 20,000 euros in rent for the building, which is located in Goes. The hearing is on August 29, but Konings tells ANP that he hopes that Big Bazar will come across the bridge before then with the money. “So far there has been no response,” said Konings.

Until two years ago, Blokker’s parent company owned Big Bazar, but then the chain went on sale. For several months now, the chain with 1,600 employees has been in distress due to the increased energy costs, according to the company itself. As a result, consumers would spend less in the company’s branches.

In total, Big Bazar has about 120 branches throughout the Netherlands. Two buildings in North Holland have now been closed due to rent arrears. There would also be backlogs in Vlaardingen and ‘s-Gravenzande. A shop in Beverwijk was evacuated by court order because of a rent debt of 50,000 euros. In Leeuwarden, Big Bazar also has to leave one of its premises.