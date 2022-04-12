Many students roam among family, friends and hostels, live in illegally rented premises or become victims of internet scams. Some therefore consider stopping their studies or returning to their parents. At student housing provider Stadswonen, four thousand students are on the waiting list, which is probably not even all students looking for housing in Rotterdam. Education is therefore sounding the alarm.
International students are particularly affected, warns Wijnand van den Brink, director of Hogeschool Rotterdam. That is why he previously called on Rotterdammers to make housing available to students.
