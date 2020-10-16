Highlights: Woman’s accusation- because of being ‘Kashmiri’, landlady said terrorist

Delhi Women’s Commission gave notice to Delhi Police on the complaint of the woman

The commission asked the police for a copy of the FIR and other information till October 19

new Delhi

A woman from South East Delhi has alleged that her landlady, being a ‘Kashmiri’, called her a ‘terrorist’ and removed her furniture in her absence. The police gave this information after registering a case on the woman’s complaint. On the other hand, on the complaint of the woman, the Delhi Commission for Women has given notice to the Delhi Police.

In fact, the woman, a resident of Srinagar, has alleged in her complaint that her landlady entered into a house with a person and called her a ‘terrorist’ due to being from Kashmir. The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the police in this regard and has sought action report, copy of FIR and information on whether any arrest has been made in the case. The incident is on Wednesday.

Woman complained in police control room

Police said that when the victim returned home, the lock of her house was broken and valuables were missing. His landlady was also there. Soon there was a sharp debate between the two sides. A senior police officer said, “We received a PCR call about a theft in a woman’s house. On arriving at the scene, it was revealed that the house was rented to two sisters. Both are residents of Srinagar. The landlady called PCR.

Police are investigating the matter

The official said that the tenant alleged that his landlady broke the lock of the house and removed the furniture and stolen clothes and Rs 20 thousand. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered in the Amar Colony police station under various sections of the IPC and investigation into the case is on.

Delhi women’s commission notice to police

On the other hand, Delhi Women Commission has asked the police for a copy of the FIR and other information till October 19. The commission says the Kashmiri woman, sharing the incident on social media, said that her landlady entered a house with a man and called her and her friends a terrorist. The girl also said that the landlady took all her money and took away the furniture and then implicated her in a false case. It is alleged that the man with the landlady in front of the policeman pushed him and the landlady attacked him.