CGIL in the square in Rome, with a delegation from the M5S present

“The main road, together for the Constitution”: this is the slogan chosen by CGIL and by more than a hundred associations, which in turn bring together many realities of civil society, for the great national demonstration that was held today in Rome. The CGIL marched for work, against precariousness, to fight poverty, against all wars and for peacefor the increase in wages and pensions, for healthcare and public schools, for the protection of the environment, for the defense and implementation of the Constitution against differentiated autonomy and the distortion of our parliamentary Republic.

THE two processions starting from Piazza della Repubblica and Piazzale dei Partigiani they arrived at Piazza San Giovanni, where the general secretary of the CGIL spoke, Maurizio Landini. The procession from Piazza della Repubblica traveled along via Luigi Einaudi, piazza dei Cinquecento, via Cavour, piazza dell’Esquilino, via Liberiana, piazza Santa M. Maggiore, via Merulana, via dello Statuto, piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, via Emanuele Filiberto. From Piazzale dei Partigiani the procession will parade along Viale delle Cave Ardeatine, Piazzale Ostiense, Viale della Piramide Cestia, Viale Aventino, Piazza di Porta Capena, Via di San Gregorio, Via Labicana, Via Merulana.

“Marelli can’t be touched”, the cry from the CGIL square welcomes Maurizio Landini on stage

Landini (CGIL): “I can’t find words, huge square”

“I struggle to find the words because the emotion is enormous in seeing this enormous square”. With these words the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini began his speech which concludes the rights demonstration staged today in Rome. “To those who say that this is the square of the opposition I say: no, this is the square that wants to unite the country, that wants to change it and let’s face it, it is the square of those who pay taxes”. “Increasing wages means renewing contracts but also that the time has come to introduce a minimum hourly wage below which no one should be paid. Five-six euros an hour are starvation wages that no one can receive. And I also denounce what is happening at the CNEL: the government, instead of taking the responsibility of convening the social partners to say what to do at work, has subcontracted the issue and coincidentally has brought in unions that do not represent anyone while in these hours the scholars say that no there is no need even for a representation law: this is an attack by the CNEL on the free action of workers”.

“The money must be taken where it is. We have 110 billion in tax evasion, let’s start there.” Thus, from the stage, the CGIL leader Maurizio Landini shows the government the way to find the resources with which to finance interventions on work, wages and healthcare. “Employed workers pay 95% of the Irpef but why don’t they tax the income? In your opinion, is it acceptable to tax pensions more than financial income? Does it seem normal to me that the company pays less on the profits of an employee? “, she asks a buzzing square. “A cut in health spending is expected in the Nadef for the next few years. We cannot accept this. We need to hire doctors and nurses,” she concludes.

