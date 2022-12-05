Landini: “Exceeding the basic income is a mistake, this is how the world is upside down”

The meeting between the delegations of the M5S and the CGIL was held in the headquarters of the M5S in Via Campo Marzio, with the leaders of the organizations Giuseppe Conte and Maurizio Landini, on the maneuver. Also present for the CGIL was the member of the secretariat Francesca Re David. For the M5s, in addition to Conte, there were Francesco Silvestri, group leader in the Chamber, Barbara Floridia, group leader in the Senate, the parliamentarians Stefano Patuanelli, Daniela Torto, Davide Aiello and Elisa Pirro.

“We have listened to the judgment of the M5S which it shares on many of our requests and there is an important and common ground for initiatives”, he said on the sidelines of the meeting Maurizio Landini, CGIL secretary. “We illustrated the judgments and positions of the CGIL and what are the changes we will ask the government in the meeting on the 7th and that we will ask all the political forces. While I was meeting the M5S – says Landini – other members of the secretariat are meeting with a delegation from the Brothers of Italy, a meeting with the League is scheduled for tomorrow, in recent days we have met with the Democratic Party, the Left and the Greens”. “We have written to all the political forces in parliament because we believe it is necessary to change and improve this budget law which contains very wrong things“.

“Exceeding the citizen’s income is a mistake, so it’s a world upside down“. This was stated by the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini at the end of the meeting with the leader of the Cinquestelle Giuseppe Conte. “We – he continues – are not addressing a single political party, our reasoning has been made to all the political forces that must give an answer on the rights of workers and the five million poor in Italy”.

