Landini & Co? Shame! Where are the “great achievements”?

By Marco Rizzo, general secretary of the Communist Party



“Great achievements“! The concertative unions come out of the meeting with Draghi, concerning the aid decree, hopping, joyful as children whose mother has just bought cotton candy. The union bureaucracies have decided to say no to the extension for another 2/3 months of the bonus of 200 euros, promised by the government to orientate itself on the advance ofindexation for the revaluation of pensions scheduled for January 2023. Given that at the moment of concrete, there is only a triumph of chatter, let’s instead go and see where this great enthusiasm on the part of the trade unions is born! The adjustment of equalization pensions is the mechanism that allows pensioners not to lose purchasing power due to inflation.

The equalization is obviously calculated on current inflation. At the moment, according to current data, the revaluation rate is 7%. It means that a pension of 1300 euros (average pension, with full adjustment rate) would increase by approximately 91 euros gross. Let us now take for example the civil disability allowance, a welfare benefit equal to 291 euros per month. Here: with a revaluation rate of 7%, the increase would be 20 euros instead of 200 euros received in June by the holders of these economic benefits.

These would be the good results obtained from “grueling” union negotiations. SHAME!

