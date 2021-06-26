Work: Landini, Bombardieri and Sbarra in unison: extension of the redundancy block. Cigl, Cisl Uil in the square

#Restartiamoinieme, #CgilCislUil and # 26giugno. Work, cohesion and social justice: this is the axis of the mobilization launched by the CGIL, CISL and UIL. The demonstration in Piazza Castello in Turin saw the participation of delegations from the northern regions: Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige. The extension of social safety nets, the blocking of layoffs, a management of the PNRR that knows how to look at the real strategic objectives of the country: infrastructures, environmental sustainability, schools, the strengthening of public health and a reform program that spaces from the tax authorities to pensions, from support to employment for young people and women, to contract renewals. These are the objectives of the mobilization launched here today by CGIL, CISL and UIL. “Today we all ask together for an extension on layoffs” said the leader of the CGIL Maurizio LANDINI.

“On 20 May we started talking about safety at work and this is what brought us here today as well. Here there are very specific choices to make”. Thus from Turin the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio LANDINI. “We are in the streets because we have proposals to reform this country. For njoi it is the beginning of a mobilization because we want to bring home results”.

“The word after today is up to the government of course we are ready to confront ourselves and find the smartest solutions. The problem is the political will if there is, of companies and of the government”. Thus the leader of the CGIL, Maurizio LANDINI, in Turin on the sidelines of the demonstration promoted by the confederal unions to ask for an extension of the redundancy block. “We have already asked the government for an agreement, I hope the government will do so also because when it summoned us and we made agreements, the problems are solved, both with Conte with the security protocol, and in the debate on public contracts”, LANDINI added, underlining that: “today the reforms that must be made need the intelligence and consent of the workers and I believe that it is also in the interest of the new government to ensure that the choices made are shared” “To do so, however , there is a need for labor representation to be involved. If it is not, we will see what to do, including the provision to prevent layoffs on July 1st “, concluded the leader of the CGIL.

“We are always open to dialogue. We discussed with the Prime Minister, with the parties. We explained that compared to the proposals for selective blocking of layoffs, there were technical difficulties in identifying the supply chains. We need to extend at least 4 months more. the blocking of layoffs “. This was stated by the leader of Uil, Pierpaolo BOMBARDIERI on the occasion of the demonstration in Bari on the occasion of the mobilization organized by Cgil Cisl and Uil to claim the extension of the redundancy block at least until 31 October, together with a reform of social safety nets and new policies active laboratories, greater attention to the issue of safety. “There are between 500,000 and 2 million workers who have had layoffs and who are in companies that have suffered. We hope for the lowest possible number but we must protect workers and avoid a social bomb from July 1st”, points out.

“Young people do not find outlets, we ask for industrial choices. And we ask for answers on Ilva in Taranto and on industrial choices. Also on Whirlpool, we do not give up. We ask for a few less statements and a few more facts”. This was stated by the general secretary of UIL, Pierpaolo BOMBARDIERI from Bari, during the unitary demonstration. For the leader of the Uil it is necessary “to use resources to guarantee coverage to workers in case of crisis, companies must pay according to the insurance principle”.

“Dear President, dear government, more than unblocking the layoffs, you are committed to unblocking investments, recreating the conditions for restarting and working, for employment. Investments we ask”. This was stated by the general secretary of the CISL Luigi Sbarra at the unitary demonstration of CGIL CISL and UIL, from the stage in Florence.