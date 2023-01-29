The secretary of the CGIL: “Autonomy and wage cages, the Meloni government splits the country”

“This government breaks the country, thinks it can change the Cestitution with majority blows and is in fact delegitimizing the intermediate bodies by convening fake discussion tables. Says Maurizio Landini, leader of the CGIL, in an interview with Repubblica. On the proposal of the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara on the salaries of teachers differentiated between North and South, Landini says that “these are dangerous words, not only because in this way we return to wage cages. And because we are in full wage emergency for all Italian workers ” .

And then he attacks on wages: “But because the government has not allocated even one euro to renew public contracts in the three-year period 2022-2024. Nor is it acting for a real reform that affects tax evasion and financial income and makes it possible to reduce the tax burden on payroll and pensions. On the contrary, he discusses differentiated autonomy and presidentialism”.

On autonomy, Landini tells Repubblica: “Autonomy is an unfortunate choice because it divides our country and overcomes neither the territorial gap nor the inequalities. And therefore it is dangerous. To think that in a context such as the current one, of war and redefinition of global balances, we are better off in small regional countries is madness and a pure lie. In this sense, the words of Minister Valditara are not an episode”.

