Given the high “psychological risk” developed on board the Geo Barents and Humanity One, detected by the inspectors of Usmaf – the peripheral offices of the Ministry of Health that deal with the health checks on passengers and goods passing through the points of cross-border entry – migrants who remained on board the two NGO ships docked at the port of Catania were granted disembarkation. “Rescue completed”, a representative of Doctors Without Borders told the megaphone, satisfaction also for the captain of the Sos Humanity boat, who refused to leave Italian territorial waters, bringing back the “residual load” of 35 people initially judged not suitable for descent.

The Democratic Party asked Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to report to Parliament on the management of the whole affair. This request was welcomed by the League, which sees it as an opportunity to explain to the country how the approach to managing migrants has changed. “Our goal is to defend the legality, safety and dignity of every person”, says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “For this – she wrote on her social networks – we want to put a stop to illegal immigration, avoid new deaths at sea and fight human traffickers”.

Italian intransigence led the Ocean Viking, which had also been waiting off the Italian coast for 18 days for the indication of a safe port to dock, to head for Marseille: “The situation on board is unsustainable, the silence of the Italian authorities it forces us to ask France for a port ”. Emmanuel Macron lends a hand to Italy after the summit in Egypt with Meloni but sources from the Elysée attack: “Unacceptable behavior, contrary to the law of the sea and the spirit of European solidarity. We expect more from a country that is the first beneficiary of the solidarity mechanism ”. The 234 migrants will then land in France, with Macron having to withstand the political backlash of the affair. On the fate of the Ocean Viking, the French Parliament broke up after a deputy from the Rassemblement National said about the refugees rescued on board: “They go back to Africa”. An epilogue that will undoubtedly bring Marine Le Pen back to the executive’s attack.