Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml, Anna-Lena Kiegerl

Press Split

A “Dreamliner” lands on an ice runway in Antarctica for the first time. A historic moment that revolutionizes the possibilities of polar research.

Antarctica – A large passenger plane is about to land in the middle of an icy snowy landscape. The Boeing 767 touches down safely on the three kilometer long and 60 meter wide ice rink. A video posted by the Norwegian Polar Institute (NPI) on X (formerly Twitter) shows the spectacular landing in the middle of Antarctica. It is a milestone in aviation history. Never before had a “Dreamliner” been able to land there. The Boeing 787 carried transported scientists and equipment into the Antarctic ice.

A “Dreamliner” has landed in Antarctica. The Boeing 767 touched down safely on an icy runway. © Screenshot/Twitter.com

Pictures of the landing in the ice: First civilian Norwegian flight to Antarctica

The plane was traveling on behalf of the NPI and the largest Norwegian air freight company Aircontract. According to the portal aerointernational.de 45 passengers traveled on board the plane to the South Pole. Since there are no permanent runways in Antarctica due to the climatic conditions, the aircraft had to land on an ice and snow runway. With success.

The Boeing 767 had previously flown from Norway and made a stopover in Cape Town, South Africa. We then continued to Antarctica, where we landed safely on November 15th at 2:11 am local time.

The NPI celebrated the historic coup on the social media platform “This demonstrates our ability to conduct more effective flight operations to Antarctica by carrying larger scientific/logistical crew and more cargo with a smaller environmental footprint,” she affirmed.

Plane lands on ice in Antarctica for the first time: “Really great recognition of our expertise”

The CEO of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways, Bjorn Tore Larsen, explains in a YouTube video: “Being the first Norwegian civil aircraft to ever fly to Antarctica is a really great recognition of our competence.” His airline operated the flight. The video shows excerpts from the spectacular journey and the crew’s intensive preparations for the trip to Antarctica. The pilots trained for emergencies using flight simulators.

There was also a surprising one recently Discovery in Antarctica: A penguin colony was discovered using satellites found. Unfortunately, this could already be in danger because the… Bird flu has reached the continent, which is why experts fear an environmental catastrophe.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Kilian Bäuml before publication.