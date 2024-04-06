The descent module of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with an international crew, including Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, flight participant from Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut American Loral O'Hara, lands in the steppe of Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 6, in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Zhezkazgan and Arkalyk. Izvestia is broadcasting live video.

About 200 military personnel, Mi-8 helicopters, An-12 and An-26 aircraft and ground equipment are involved in search and rescue support for the meeting.

The Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with an international crew undocked from the ISS earlier that day at 06:54 Moscow time. The crew of the 71st long-term expedition remained at the station – Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominic, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and Tracy Dyson.

Novitsky and Vasilevskaya arrived at the ISS on March 25. Also with them was NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, who took O'Hare's place and will remain in space for 184 days before landing on September 23. Loral O'Hare has been on the ISS since September 15, 2023.