“AIF” and the channel “Science” broadcast the landing of the NASA Perseverance spacecraft on Mars.

The device “Perseverance” is equipped with scientific instruments, cameras for filming and microphones for recording sound, a helicopter drone and an autonomous navigation system that allows you to navigate the difficult terrain. The objectives of the mission are to assess the suitability of Mars for life at the present time and the possibility of its existence in the past, as well as to prepare for the landing of a person in the future. The rover will conduct a series of studies and take samples of soil rocks.

Experts and scientists comment on the landing of the device on the planet’s surface and the start of the rover operation: presenter of the channel “Science” popularizer, Ph.D. Alexey Semikhatov and representatives of various scientific fields: astronomers, planetary scientists, astrobiologists. They will discuss the parameters of this most advanced Martian mission to date, the technical characteristics of the rover, and together with the audience – for the first time in history – will watch live the soft landing of the Earth’s apparatus on the Red Planet.

Perseverance was launched on July 30, 2020.