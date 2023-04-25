Explorer Rashid is preparing to land on the surface of the moon today, at 8:40 pm UAE time, so that the UAE – after carrying out the successful landing operation – will become the fourth country to land on the surface of the moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States of America and China.

The explorer Rashid is expected to land on the near side of the moon at a site known as “Atlas Crater”.

Salem Al-Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We are starting a historic week for the UAE and Arab space sectors, with the landing of the first Arab mission on the surface of the moon, and the expected success rate is 50%.”

He added in a tweet on Twitter: “On April 28, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will have a date with the first Arab mission to walk in space.”

For his part, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said: “We are waiting for the explorer Rashid to arrive on the first Emirati and Arab mission to the surface of the moon.” He continued: “The mission is difficult, and the history of landing missions on the moon attests to that. All the best to my colleagues at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in reaching the moon.

At about 7:40 pm today, the Japanese lander “Hakuto-R”, carrying the explorer Rashid, will perform several maneuvers to control the orbit, in order to reach a 100-kilometer circular orbit around the moon, before the landing sequence begins. During this, the explorer’s main propulsion system will be launched to decelerate from orbit, using a series of predetermined commands. The explorer will also adjust its position and reduce its speed to make a smooth landing in the “Mare Frigoris” area, specifically the “Atlas Crater” area as a primary landing site.

The center explained that the tasks include studying rocks and geology of the moon, studying dust, studying the thermal properties of the lunar surface, studying plasma, and taking about 1,000 pictures.