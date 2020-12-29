VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – Due to the mutated corona virus, aircraft from South Africa are no longer allowed to land in Austria from Wednesday. The measure is initially valid until January 10, according to an amendment to the regulation published on Monday evening. In addition, the landing ban for planes from Great Britain imposed a few days ago will be extended until January 10th. The stop of flights from South Africa, where the new Corona variant has spread, is plugging a loophole for German travelers. As “Spiegel Online” reported, passengers from South Africa are said to have returned to their homeland via Vienna in the past few days because of the earlier landing ban in Germany./mrd/DP/fba