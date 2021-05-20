Anyone who types the name of Agustín Ramos on the internet, will quickly find photos of the Murcian businessman along with football characters such as Drenthe, Pogba or Congo, who have recently landed in Racing Murcia, a Third team now based in Santomera. This entity that it sponsors and finances with its Fibranet firm also made the news when it tried to count, to play in the Copa del Rey against Levante last December, with retired world stars such as Rafa Márquez, Eto’o, Cassano or Lescott , who ignored the proposal of this Murcian club that even requested to play this tie in Dubai.

But behind the noise, generated more by Morris Pagniello than by Ramos, is this businessman born on August 28, 1958 in Abarán (62 years old) and who today will be presented as the largest grana shareholder.

In Racing Murcia he pays, together with Pagniello, the monthly salary of more than 30,000 euros, although he only appears as a mere sponsor



Ramos, who inherited with his brother a family business dedicated to the sale of furniture and appliances in his hometown, quickly embarked on the world of telecommunications and cable television. First it was DITT and then Fibranet, which has a turnover of about 8 million euros per year and has more than twenty stores spread throughout the Region. Especially in towns such as Abarán, Cieza, Blanca, Archena, Bullas, Caravaca, Santomera and Fuente Álamo, among others.

García de la Vega tried to change his mind and side to the Abarán businessman in recent days, but he did not succeed



A neighbor of the Murcian neighborhood of San Antón, he has promoted several football clubs since his companies began to generate income. The last one, the aforementioned Racing Murcia founded in Second Regional and which was called Redmovil until the arrival of Pagniello, an Australian manager with Italian descent who has been his partner in recent years. Between the Genova School, owned by Pagniello, and Fibranet, from Ramos, they have supported this club that many accuse of wanting to replace Real Murcia itself, something that Ramos denies “categorically”.

Exorbitant expenses



It is evident that with his arrival at Murcia Ramos he will have a media exposure that he has not achieved in Racing Murcia, despite everything he has spent. In fact, this year, it will end with a final budget of more than 350,000 euros, with a monthly payroll of more than 30,000 euros and players with annual chips of 25,000 euros. Exorbitant numbers for Third, and that expenses such as those generated by Drenthe are borne by Pagniello himself, who intends to place the Dutchman, after putting him in shape in Murcia, in a club in Dubai or the United Arab Emirates.

With his landing at Real Murcia, a club in which he will hold 14% of the capital, he seeks the recognition that he has not yet achieved despite his heavy investments in various teams over thirty years. They say that Racing Murcia will be parked, in which Pagniello appears as the owner and signs the contracts, until further notice. Not even the calls from García de la Vega to back down and change sides have managed to stop this abaranero who, perhaps, has not surrounded himself well before and who now seeks to shine with his own light and, at the same time, help the Murcia out of the hole.