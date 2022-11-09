“Lung microcytoma belongs to the large group of lung cancers and is the most aggressive form of lung cancer. To date we have this new strategy that can be used as a front-line treatment, which after decades of failure has proven to be able to prolong survival significantly when compared to old chemotherapy “. These are the words of Lorenza Landi, Head of the Phase 1 Clinical Trials and Precision Medicine Department of the Regina Elena Cancer Institute in Rome, on the sidelines of the press conference to present the beneficial effects of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab drug.

“To date, thanks to the use of chemo and immunotherapy – adds Landi – patients can exceed the median one year of survival. The most recent data, produced by the Caspian study, show that there is a concrete possibility of having a 17% patients who are still alive after 3 years: in the control arm of the old chemotherapy it was only 5% “.