“Herpes zoster is a virus that many people underestimate, but those who experience it on their skin know that it is no coincidence that it is called ‘shingles’, as it causes discomfort and pain, which do not persist only in the acute phase of the disease but may persist over time, as in the case of postherpetic neuropathy, the most common chronic complication of shingles”. This was stated by Francesco Landi, president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg), on the sidelines of his speech at the meeting ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccine prevention against Herpes zoster’, organized to promote prevention vaccine against Herpes zoster and part of a wider awareness project which includes the social campaign and the commercial #MiVaccinoNonMiAccendo.

“The people most at risk – adds Landi – are those over 50, frail and immunocompromised patients but also those who experience high levels of stress. Vaccination is therefore a fundamental part of prevention, which allows you to live better and longer”.