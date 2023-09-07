Prevention also enables us to gain not just longevity but longevity in good health, which means not having any kind of disease for as long as possible.” This was stated by Francesco Landi, director of the Department of Aging, Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation in Rome and professor of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at the Catholic University of Rome, on the sidelines of the press conference to present the new campaign’ Stay Alive’, launched by Danacol di Danone in collaboration with the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation, aimed at making citizens aware of the importance of preventing cardiovascular risks and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

“The heart of this prevention campaign and of the ‘month of the heart’ – explains Landi – is the control of cholesterol, as it is one of the factors related in particular to cardiovascular diseases. So our goal is to intercept the less sensitive people to monitor themselves and encourage them to take the test”. The new campaign was presented on the occasion of the ‘month of the heart’ initiative, now in its seventh edition and which provides for free check-ups on cardiovascular risks in Rome and online at Enel X, but also free cholesterol measurements in pharmacies, an event with my-personaltrainer.it and, in closing, the Longevity Run, in Rome on October 15th and the Mille Mila Bici, in Milan on October 22nd.

Cholesterol control has declined in recent years, thanks to the two difficult years of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We all checked ourselves much less – recalls Landi – because we were afraid to go to the hospital to get tested and, in this sense, we still have data, which has remained unchanged over the last ten years, in which many people have high cholesterol above 200, 210, 220, (already high value in itself) and unfortunately most believe that this is a normal value. The substantial point – the expert reiterates – is to make people understand the importance of prevention by controlling cholesterol and, subsequently, to raise awareness of two simple but fundamental factors for keeping it under control: physical exercise and a balanced diet, in which plant sterols they are an extraordinarily important aspect to ensure that reduction capable of bringing cholesterol back to normal values”, concludes Landi.