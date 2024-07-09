Six landfills to be liquidated in Bashkiria as part of national project

In Bashkiria, within the framework of the national project “Ecology”, they are going to eliminate six unauthorized landfills by the end of 2024, reports TASS with reference to a statement by the Deputy Minister of Nature Management and Ecology of the Republic, Kamil Birguliev.

Birguliev specified that within the framework of the national project “Ecology” in Bashkortostan, three federal projects are being implemented: “Clean Country”, “Preservation of Unique Water Bodies” and “Integrated System for Handling Municipal Solid Waste”.

Within the framework of the Clean Country project, funding in the amount of 64.8 million rubles is provided this year. It is expected that as a result of the elimination of landfills in the region, the quality of life of 468 thousand people will improve.

Earlier, Russians named the growth of garbage, household waste and the number of landfills as the main environmental problem. This was stated by 61 percent of residents of the country surveyed by the Public Opinion Foundation. Russians were also dissatisfied with the pollution of water bodies (51 percent) and deforestation (38 percent).