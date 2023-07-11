“Vaccines can be a guarantee for a long and healthy life even during senility. I would like to live as long as possible in health, being able to do what I love. Today we live longer, but without guarantees for health”. This was stated by Fabio Landazabal, president and CEO of Gsk, speaking at the conference, Long-Term Care Eight, which was held today at the Ministry of Health.

In Italy, in the first places in the world for longevity, frailty grows faster than life expectancy – it emerged during the work – between 2011 and 2021, Italians over the age of fifty with mild, moderate or severe frailty increased from 26% to 40%. “Elderly people are increasingly fragile and forced to live with pathologies – highlighted Landazabal – An important example is what was done during the Covid-19 pandemic by pharmaceutical companies that developed, in just one year, a vaccine capable to stem the effects of the virus. In Italy only 5% is invested in vaccination prevention and it is therefore difficult to measure vaccination coverage in the elderly”.

“Since 2022 we have been waiting for the publication of a vaccination plan, which we hope will be disseminated as soon as possible and which will make vaccination accessible throughout Italy, without demographic or regional differences. As a pharmaceutical company, Gsk Pharma is here to present its innovations – he then concluded – and bring about a change in the concept of ageing, to move from a meaning in which the elderly are perceived as fragile to one in which they are perceived as long-lived in health”.