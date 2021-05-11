If the It was all about building muscle, Mikel Landa showed his ambition in the first serious climb of the Giro. The Alava was the first of the contenders for the title to accelerate in Colle Passerino, 4.3 km at 9.9%. Bahrain hardened the race with Mohoric, Caruso, Valls and Bilbao, and only Egan Bernal, Aleksandr Vlasov, Hugh Carthy and Giulio Ciccone welded to the wheel of Landa. Of course, for practical purposes the issue did not work as well as the declaration of intentions: the five obtained only one handful of seconds to the chasing group, made up of Evenepoel, Simon Yates or Romain Bardet.

Despite being the fourth stage, it was also clear that Vincenzo Nibali, a double champion of the Corsa Rosa, does not carburet. The broken wrist weighed down on his readiness and he fell off the hook the moment the pace changed. In the double couples dance, Joao Almeida, fourth of the 2020 Giro, and Pello Bilbao, fifth of that edition, were discovered as the weak links in Deceuninck and Bahrain, who ignored them and bet on Evenepoel and Landa. Soler, Hindley and Buchmann faltered, while Bernal conveyed a sense of solidity close to his version of the 2019 Tour., without back pain and even with an attacking character. He responded, controlled and started. Y eye with Vlasov.

The Russian from Astana he is now the top ranked candidate for the Senza Fine Trophy. Evenepoel is four seconds away; Carthy, at 14; Bernal, at 15; and Landa and Yates, 25. Few differences, although Vlasov explained that he landed in Turin with the intention of revenge (he retired last year due to stomach problems) and with the spirit of not taking prisoners. With the same hunger he rolled on the getaway. It seemed that the triumph was going to be played by Rein Taaramäe, a classic now in the Intermarché ranks, and Christopher Juul-Jensen, but Dombrowski and De Marchi took off the stickers on the toughest ramps by Colle Passerino when we have the information.

Rain, cold and a large escape of 25 runners. The favorites had plenty of reasons to ignore the Sestola stage, although they pressed in the final kilometers to save the forms and try that the escapees did not reach the pink jersey. However, it was not enough. The American Joe Dombrowski scored his first victory in a big one and the Italian Alessandro de Marchi took the lead. In addition, antigen tests confirmed that the Giro bubble remains intact: 650 negatives. Everything is going, with action from the first moment. Let it remain the same until Milan.