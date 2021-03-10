The Spanish Mikel Landa, 31, will be the leader of the Bahrain Victorious in the Tirreno-Adriatico which will be held from this Wednesday until the 16th, the third round of the season for the Basque cyclist, who hopes to “be close to victory”. Behind the In sixth place in Laigueglia and third in the Larciano GP, Mikel Landa will have his first big test of the year against very important rivals in a World Tour event.

“The Tirreno-Adriatico is a race that I like, I have run it a couple of times. In 2018 I won a stage and I have good feelings before starting. It will be the third competition of the season, maybe it is a little early to know if I will be ready to fight, but I think I trained well, “he said.

The route offers some option for climbers, such as the fourth stage, ending in Prati di Tivo. “The I also like the route, with quite tough mountain stages, so I hope to be close to victoryThe Bahrain Victorious line-up will be made up of Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao, Damiano Caruso, Eros Capecchi, Mark Padun, Jan Tratnik, and Fred Wright.