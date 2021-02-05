Misbah Amin À Umm Al Quwain

Citizens and residents of Umm Al Quwain called on the concerned authorities to provide waste containers in desert areas to which land pioneers go, and to take the necessary measures against those who are not committed to public cleanliness and the environment, who leave barbecues, food, plastic bags and food remnants, without placing them in the designated places.

“Emirates Today” monitored land-goers leaving waste from cooking utensils, empty plastic containers, bags, charcoal and barbecue tools in desert areas, while it was not possible to obtain a response from the Umm Al-Quwain municipality, as it is the authority authorized to monitor environmental violations and public hygiene.

In detail, Adham Al Rayyes said that he went with his family to one of the desert areas in Umm Al Quwain, to enjoy the cold weather, and to stay up late and barbecue, but he was surprised by the amount of waste left by the visitors of the place.

He explained that he, accompanied by his children, collected food and barbecue violations in plastic bags, and placed them under a tree, so that the competent authorities could collect them, pointing out that he saw a camel eating a plastic bag left by land pioneers.

Citizen Nasser Hamad confirmed that some land-goers leave barbecue waste in the place, claiming that there are no containers for waste collection, adding that the justification is illogical, because everyone must clean the place behind him, put the waste in bags, and transfer it to the containers designated for waste.

He added that the competent authorities must put up signs urging visitors to land and desert areas to preserve the cleanliness of the place and the environment, and to impose fines on non-compliant, in addition to conducting desert patrols, to control violators in order to maintain the cleanliness of natural areas.

He called for tightening control over those areas, and for distributing containers for waste, to reduce environmental waste.

A third said that he and his friends volunteered to clean up the waste left by their owners on the land, adding that some people leave behind dirty cooking utensils and furniture, which are used on land trips, without cleaning the place.

He explained that the absence of control patrols from desert areas that are 300 meters from the main road, has led some to persist in leaving barbecue and food debris on the ground, causing damage to natural areas, pointing out that the entry process for land-goers must be organized, in order to maintain public cleanliness. And the environment, impose fines for non-obligatory.

He added that some wilderness areas in Umm Al Quwain lack waste containers, which forces some to leave barbecues, which leads to environmental pollution and the spread of insects.





