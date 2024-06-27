Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Heavy rainfall hits Austria on Thursday morning. Streets in Styria are once again under water – the fire brigade is on duty.

Graz – This year’s summer is characterized by changeable weather. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have left many communities in Austria with no respite – Styria in particular had to contend with the masses of water. During the night of Thursday (June 27th) there was heavy rainfall again. This led to flooding in some local areas.

Austria under water: Storms in Styria cause flooding

Early Thursday morning, around 4 a.m., a massive thunderstorm cell passed over Graz and the surrounding area in Styria. Emergency services reported particularly heavy rainfall in Graz and the Graz-Umgebung district as a result of the storm in Austria. For example, a stream burst its banks in Grambach.

The main road had to be closed because of flooding, said the local volunteer fire department. Emergency services also provided support to local communities. “So far, several emergency addresses have been dealt with and sandbags have been transported to the emergency areas,” the Gössendorf volunteer fire department said on Facebook.

Water masses cause flooding in Austria: Many fire brigade operations due to storms

The press spokesman for the State Fire Brigade Association drew up an initial interim report after the severe storm in Austria: “In Vasoldsberg, cellars are under water, and a stream has also burst its banks in this municipality. In Kalsdorf, an underpass was flooded. In Hausmannstätten, an underground car park is under water, and in Thondorf and Hart near Graz, there have also been a number of operations since the early hours of the morning,” said Thomas Meier of the Kronen Newspaper after the floods in Styria.

Severe weather warning for Austria: Danger of further flooding

Just recently, a small stream in a town in Styria turned into a rushing river. The consequences: Floodwater trapped people in their cars, which were swept away by the masses of water. According to the fire department in Deutschfeistritz, 50 people had to be rescued from life-threatening situations.

Residents of the Graz area have been spared a flash flood. Nevertheless, the danger of further heavy rain and flooding is not over yet. A yellow storm warning is still in effect for Styria – estimated by Geosphere AustriaStorms are also expected in Wiener Neustadt, St. Pölten, Amstetten and Steyr in Upper Austria. (hk)