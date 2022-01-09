Over the past few days, the rain in the northern emirates has accompanied a number of residents taking to the streets to enjoy the weather and watch the overcast sky.

Others also began preparing equipment for road trips to go out to the heights and enjoy bicycles, despite the warnings of the concerned authorities about the fluctuations in the weather that the country is witnessing during rainy weather, and when thick fog is forming.

In detail, the reef’s water descended from the slopes of the mountains of the Al-Wariah region, affiliated to the Emirate of Fujairah, forming small waterfalls, after which the valleys flowed. The areas of Fujairah also witnessed heavy and medium rain, which lasted for hours, which led to the flow of valleys, such as Wadi Saham, which is 13 kilometers long, and many water gatherings formed along its course. The reefs flowed from the slopes of the mountains, and the area was covered with dark clouds, which made the atmosphere almost dark, which necessitated turning on the headlights of cars and streetlights. Rain fell on the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain and parts of the western region, as well as parts of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The atmosphere prompted many young people and families to leave their homes, to enjoy the weather, and to roam their vehicles near water courses, which prompted the competent authorities in the northern Emirates to warn against land trips, and camping near valleys and torrential streams in rainy weather.

Police sources said that “this fun is fraught with dangers, because the presence of people in these areas in the current weather conditions will expose them to life-threatening accidents, as well as expose them to legal accountability, as a result of their non-compliance with the instructions issued by the police authorities in the state.”

“Emirates Today” monitored families and young people setting up tents on the ground next to the streams of valleys, and near the mountainous areas, which witness medium and heavy rain.

Some deliberately committed irresponsible acts and photographed them, in preparation for publishing them on social media, as a matter of showing off.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against camping and making land trips during rainy weather, because of their danger to their safety and the safety of their family members, pointing out that the flooding of valleys, in the event of heavy rain, endangers people’s lives.

She explained that “everyone should not approach the valleys stream or sit next to them when it rains,” noting that “enjoying the cold weather is in safe areas, far from valleys, waterfalls and mountainous areas, and by adhering to the instructions of the police and the competent authorities.”

And she continued: «You should not risk standing in the course of the torrent, or crossing it, or approaching the course of valleys and torrents, for fear of collapsing its edges or entering the course of the valley, because the rushing water may raid everything around it. Parents should also not allow children to play in areas of water and torrential rain, to protect them from falling into it.”

She called on drivers to pay attention, and to walk on the usual roads, as they are safer, and not to look at the course of the torrent while driving vehicles, because it may cause dizziness, and lead to falls, in addition to reducing speed when rain falls and the flow of valleys, because they affect the inclination of roads, and cause drifts. .

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Fujairah confirmed sending warnings and awareness messages to members of society, via smart phones and official social media platforms, warning against complacency with the flow of valleys.

She stressed that “some residents insist on entering out of curiosity and a sense of adventure, gambling with their lives and the lives of their families, and often in these vehicles there is one or more children from the family.”

The Civil Defense called on families and those wishing to enjoy the rainy weather to monitor weather changes, and to know the instructions of the concerned authorities before any road trip or camping. He warned against swimming in the waters of torrents and rain, sitting in the stomachs of valleys, and taking risks in crossing them during their flow. He also called for children to be kept away from the swamps. And he cautioned, in the event of the possibility of lightning strikes, not to use the radio or mobile phone.

A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, stated that young people are the most risky group during the rains, by tracking valleys and torrents with their vehicles, and venturing across valleys, unaware that these torrents and valleys wash away tree trunks and palms, and cause breakdowns for their vehicles.

He stressed that the extreme danger lies in the torrents and valleys that cross the streets, causing some potholes.

He pointed out that most of those who try to cross valleys think that they are in defiance with the intensity of the running water, and that their vehicles are capable of overcoming it, but they do not realize that the force of the torrent is twice the strength of the vehicle, even if it has four-wheel drive.

